Diamond Environmental Services Releases Communications to Staff Regarding COVID-19 Crisis

Alex Fortunati, CEO of Diamond Environmental Services, reports the continuance of operations in construction while enforcing new sanitation measures

SAN MARCO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diamond Environmental Services recently released communications to staff members regarding operations during the coronavirus crisis. The announcement served to reassure employees during this trying time and highlighted that while the company is decreasing sales and services in the events section, it remains strong with construction and will continue to operate efficiently and diligently in all yards. Diamond Environmental has been determined as an essential service during Covid-19 as Critical Infrastructure according to the CISA of Homeland Security.Founded nearly 20 years ago, Diamond Environmental Services is a multi-environmental services provider servicing all of Southern California.Diamond Environmental Services CEO, Alex Fortunati, relayed the communications to staff.“We understand the complexity of these times and how it relates to you and your family,” wrote Alex Fortunati.“The safety and well-being of our customers, employees, and partners is of the utmost importance to us.”Although many of California’s usual events have been cancelled, there has been an increased demand from hospitals, cities and homeless shelters. Diamond is proud to provide these important communities while providing the utmost protection for our staff.In these unprecedented times, Diamond is even more than usually aware of the importance of hygiene. Therefore the company has increased its efforts to sanitize surfaces. Diamond Environmental Services will continue to keep staff informed throughout developments of the crisis and messages from the local, state, and federal authorities.For more information, please visit https://diamondprovides.com/ About Diamond Environmental ServicesDiamond Environmental Services has been operating in Southern California for over two decades. Since its inception, the company has grown from a pumping and porta-potty rental provider to a multi-environmental services provider, expanding its services with temporary fence, temporary power, emergency services, dumpsters, and storage rentals. With more than 350 employees, Diamond Environmental Services is dedicated to customer service and to providing the best and cleanest sanitation services in Southern California.



