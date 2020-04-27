Coronavirus - UNICEF Guinea-Bissau: COVID-19 Situation Report – #03, 18-24 April 2020

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 23 April, there are a total of 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in GuineaBissau, from which 35 are male (62%) and 17 are female (38%). Most confirmed cases are in the capital, Bissau, but there are also cases in Cacheu and Biombo regions. The most attained age group is between 25 and 34 years and constitutes 39% of the cases. 80% of contacts of confirmed cases have been visited daily since the 28 March 2020 to date.

The National Health Emergency Committee, under the Ministry of Health, continues to lead the response, supported by the UN system and other partners like Médecins Sans Frontieres. The Committee holds daily coordination meetings, as well as daily briefings to the press and the general public about the outbreak. In support of the National Contingency Plan, the UN has developed a UN joint COVID-19 Operational Support Plan.

In the context of the support plan, UNICEF leads the UN interagency Task Force on risk communication and community engagement in support of the response and in close coordination with the National Health Emergency Committee.

The national authorities have declared the State of Emergency, to prevent the spread of the disease, closing schools, restaurants and bars, prohibiting gatherings and establishing a period from 7h to 12h each day to sell and buy goods in the markets.



