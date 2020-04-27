Attorney General's Office releases inmates to avoid covid-19 spread

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 27 - Some 1, 877 defendants, kept in pre-trial detention, have been released in recent weeks by the Attorney General's Office (PGR), to prevent the spread of covid-19 in the country's prisons. ,

The fact was confirmed by Attorney General, Hélder Pitta Gróz, stating that the release is part of the review of the pre-trial phase of the detained defendants, aimed to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus (covid-19) in the jails.

Conveying a message, ahead of the 41st anniversary of the PGR, commemorated Monday, Hélder Pitta Gróz stressed the work of the Public Prosecution Service.

He said that the magistrates “have not” spared efforts to reexamine the above cases, and praises the employees who provide minimum services in this period of State of Emergency.

After highlighting that democratic legality must be defended in all circumstances, the Attorney General recognised the contribution of active magistrates, including retired and late ones, to the institution's growth.

He called for sacrifice in favour of the “common good”, hence stressing the need to fully assume the functions with determination and awareness of the risk”.

