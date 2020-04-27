VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Don’t Give Scammers Your Personal Information Through Online Games

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Playing online games with friends is a good way to stay connected while we obey the stay-at-home order to stop the spread of COVID-19. But games that ask you to answer personal questions, could be used by scammers trying to hack your password protected accounts. Be smart about what you share on the internet and make sure all of your personal and financial accounts have strong passwords and hyper-specific answers to security questions.”

One game to be mindful of—