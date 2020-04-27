Donald Solow Speaks to Establishing Positive Lifestyle Habits and Building a Successful Career

In a recent interview with Thrive Global, Donald Solow spoke about his career and experiences

MADISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Donald Solow was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Thrive Global, a publication that aims to help those struggling with maintaining a positive work-life balance. In the interview, Don highlighted positive lifestyle habits that allow him to be successful both in his professional and his personal life.With over 20 years of experience in reinsurance, Don is the president of Vista Life & Casualty Reinsurance Company. In his interview, Don said that he was able to establish a positive work-life balance early on by opting to work from home when establishing his business rather than commuting to New York City, saving him three hours per day.He believes that aiming to live a healthy lifestyle has endless benefits. He noted in his interview that during the COVID-19 crisis, more people are cooking at home, leading to better eating habits, and encouraging a better lifestyle overall.When it comes to career advice, he said that the biggest lesson he has learned is to take a step back when he receives an aggressive or angry email, rather than immediately responding to it.“A day’s reflection on a situation will usually change how you perceive it and you’re more likely to respond with reason and logic, rather than emotion,” he said.For more information, please visit donaldsolow.com About Donald SolowDonald Solow is the president of Vista Life & Casualty Reinsurance Company and has over 20 years of experience working in reinsurance. In 1988, Don obtained a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from New York University’s School of Engineering. Prior to joining Vista Life & Casualty Reinsurance, he acted as a director at Wachovia Securities (now a part of Wells Fargo Securities). He also held several senior positions in the reinsurance industry, including the position of senior vice president at ACE Financial Solutions. Don became a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries in 1992 and a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries in 1993.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.