vCom Solutions Named a Best Place to Work in the Bay Area for 13th Consecutive Year

Company Ranks 8th in Midsize Companies in Annual Workplace Excellence Poll as Ranked by Employees

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vCom Solutions , a leader in IT spend management software and managed services, has been named by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal to the 2020 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area list for the 13th consecutive year, with an 8th place ranking in the Midsize Companies category. Known for attracting and retaining the best and brightest talent, award winners are considered the most outstanding companies in the Bay Area as ranked by their employees.



“Our employees are our number one asset and we aim to provide as many benefits as possible to ensure they are supported both at work and in their daily lives,” said Rekha Venuthurupalli, Vice President of Human Resources. “When we talk about benefits at vCom we mean more than healthcare and retirement funds; it’s about professional development, flexible work schedules, health and wellness initiatives, the ability to work from anywhere in the world, community engagement, and personal enrichment. Our employees have lives outside of vCom and we want them to be satisfied inside and outside the workplace.”

“Culture at vCom isn’t just something we talk about, it’s something we try to live every day,” says vCom Account Executive Miranda Ruane. “From the top down, everyone at vCom is invested in your success and that makes it possible to really embrace the core tenants of being as authentic, vulnerable, and transparent as possible.”

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked by Quantum Workplace across 5 categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The Midsize category includes companies with 100-249 employees working in the Greater Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma. administered. The ranking is based on companies in the region whose employees rate them as the highest on such values as collaborative culture, solid compensation and benefits offerings and other amenities as well as management practices. See more about the winners on Twitter by following the hashtag #BayAreaBPTW.

vCom recognizes employees for various outstanding achievements including teamwork, innovation, customer championship, lean practices, and community involvement. The company has also won Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Award as One of the Best Places In the U.S. to Work in 2019, and CEO Gary Storm was also named among the Top 50 CEOs in 2019 on Glassdoor.

“Creating a culture where employees thrive, connect, and grow together as well as individuals is a top priority at vCom,” said CEO Gary Storm. “Without our top notch employees, we wouldn’t be where we are today as a company. We thank them for their contributions – today and in the future.”

About 2020 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Bay Area Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum’s scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, cloud, collaboration, hardware and SaaS technologies. To learn more about vCom, go here .

2020 Best Places to Work Logo vCom was Ranked #8 in the 2020 Bay Area Best Places to Work Midsize Companies list. It is vCom's 13th consecutive appearance on the list.



