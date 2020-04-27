Coronavirus - Kenya: 8 confirmed cases in Kenya
All the 8 cases confirmed today are Kenyans.
5 were picked by our surveillance team, while 3 are from the mandatory quarantine facilities.
They are aged between 13 and 65 years.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
