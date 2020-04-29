Avatar Airlines may be the only airline in the world looking to purchase airplanes

Big is Better Avatar’s Future Headquarters/Training Center

Start-up looks to purchase large aircraft while COVID-19 devastates the travel industry

Not only is our plan financially strong, but its also big and I mean really big. Our exclusive use of the Boeing 747 affectionately known as the ‘Queen of the Skies’ represents a prime example of big” — Barry Michaels, Founder & CEO

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With COVID-19 devastating the travel industry and causing airlines around the world to park their aircraft, Avatar Airlines is most likely the only airline now looking to purchase airplanes. Since Avatar is not yet flying it has not been directly affected by the virus since al of its executives are working from home at an even greater pace.

Avatar plans to revolutionize the low-cost airline business by transforming the traditional long-haul 747 aircraft into a cost-efficient supersized airframe of the future. Unlike other airlines laden with debt, its strategy is to be well-capitalized, profitable and debt-free. It is now looking for 14 747-400s to purchase and begin service.

Avatar’s financial plan is as unique as its business plan. It begins with a $300,000,000 private equity offering followed by a $500,000,000 secondary offering which culminates into a well thought out and properly timed IPO projected to raise over $10 billion dollars to purchase new Boeing aircraft.

About the only thing that isn’t big about its plan, is its fares, $19 for short-hauls and $79 for coast-to-coast every day, every flight when purchased 30 or more days in advance. Avatar plans to provide non-stop daily service to and from all the major cities throughout the Continental U.S. and Hawaii.”

Avatar has begun its search for a location to build its corporate headquarters and training center along with an adjoining 300 room hotel. Although primarily looking in Florida, it is open to all other areas especially those offering economic incentives in return for the thousands of employees Avatar expects to hire.

With the stock and bond markets facing unease for the foreseeable future and interest rates at or near zero, there are substantial amounts of capital available for the right investment at the right time. Avatar believes it is just that.

The 747 is back in the form of a low cost airline



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.