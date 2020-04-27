Saeed Torbati Boasts Ontario Green Savings’ Efforts to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Ontario Green Savings has installed high-efficiency equipment, reducing close to 20,000 tons of carbon emissions per year, says Saeed Torbati

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saeed Torbati is proud to share his company’s efforts to curb carbon emissions. As a leading green energy product provider in Ontario, the organization does its part to install high-efficiency equipment that not only provides savings for customers, but also reduces 20,000 tons of carbon emissions per year. Saeed Torbati is an entrepreneur , managing several businesses and splitting his time between Toronto and Ottawa. He is the founder and CEO of Ontario Green Savings and is also the creator of En7prnr, a platform providing entrepreneurs with online training to help them start, evaluate, execute, develop and build their businesses.According to Saeed Torbati, Ontario Green Savings’ products reducing 20,000 tons of carbon emissions yearly is the equivalent of planting 952,000 trees over the past three years.“We are proud to be able to offer savings to our customers while cutting carbon emissions at the same time,” says Saeed Torbati.“We plan to continue to expand the company, thus expanding our environmental impact.”For more information, please visit https://ontariogreensavings.com/ About Saeed TorbatiBorn and raised in Iran, Saeed Torbati is now a serial entrepreneur with multiple successful businesses, dividing his time between Toronto and Ottawa in Ontario in Canada. He graduated from Algonquin College of Applied Arts and Technology with honours in 2012, receiving a degree in Electromechanical Engineering Robotics. He then began working in the green energy sector as a sales representative. This launched him into the green technology and financial industry, leading him to form his own corporation. He went on to earn an Associate's degree in Entrepreneurship/Entrepreneurial Studies from Harvard Business School. Saeed Torbati has built a successful career, with one of the companies that he manages, Ontario Green Savings, being listed as one of the fastest growing start-ups in 2019.



