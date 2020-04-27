iBrands Corporation Adds Immune Booster To Nutraceutical Product Line

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBrands Corporation (OTC: IBRC) (“the Company”), a diversified holding and branding company, announces that it has, through its wholly owned subsidiary iBrands Farms, added QuadraMune™, an all natural immune booster to its nutraceutical product line.



Quadramune™ is an all natural, scientifically validated means of boosting immunity with a synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechin gallate, and thymoquinone.

Pterostilbene, which is the active ingredient in NanoStilbene™, originally developed and patented by our partner as a potent delivery means of using pterostilbene for immune stimulation and blocking inflammation is included.

Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCg) is a potent antioxidant, responsible for some health benefits of green tea.

Sulforaphane is an antioxidant and potent stimulator of endogenous detoxifying enzymes, responsible for health benefits of broccoli.

Thymoquinone is a phytochemical compound found in the plant Nigella sativa (black cumin), which has shown favorable effects as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant.

Said Hugh Kelso, CEO, “We are excited and proud to be able to deliver this product as part of our “Community Immunity” initiative. We believe QuadraMune™ will prove to be an effective, long-term benefit to everyone seeking to bolster their immune systems, particularly during these extraordinary times. I would encourage everyone to look at the science behind the formulation of QuadraMune™ and I am certain you will understand and share our excitement.”

About Quadramune™

Quadramune™ is an all natural, scientifically validated means of boosting immunity with a synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechin gallate, and thymoquinone. Currently, it is available in 14 and 30 day supply.

More Information including about the science can be found at: https://areyoucovidmune.com/ .

About iBrands Farms

iBrands Farms is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of hemp derived products with naturally occurring cannabinoids. Our mission is to efficiently deliver the highest quality industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol and nutraceutical products to our customers, both retail and B2B.

iBrands Farms has over 40 retail industrial hemp derived cannabidiol products ranging from smokables, isolate by the ounce, topicals, edibles, and dog treats in addition to its unique nutraceutical product line of NanoStilbene, NanoPSA, Nano Plus, Nano Cannabidiol, ProJuvenol, and newly added QuadraMune™, which is offered in 14 and 30 day supply.

The company can be found at: https://www.ibrandsfarms.com/product/quadramune-30-day/ .

About iBrands Corporation

iBrands Corporation, Inc. is a holding and branding company that acquires and operates niche market brands that have unique market positions within sectors that demonstrate return on investment potential. Business partnerships throughout the United States and Canada provide our brands many markets to expand into and produce consistently high growth rates for the next decade.

The company can be found at: http://www.ibrandscorporation.com/ .

For more information please contact:

investorrelationsdesk@gmail.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.