Jamie White Makes $10,000 Donation To Feed First Responders, Staff of Sparrow Hospital

White Law PLLC

Attorney hopes his donation in advance of May 10-16 "Hospital Week" to Lansing's largest community-based hospital will inspire others to follow

My hope is that other law firms and businesses will hear about Hospital Week and also step up with donations to recognize these incredible healthcare workers.” — Jamie White

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media ContactsLinda Wiliamsonlinda@newsroompr.com(818) 823-0027jameswhite@whitelawpllc.com(517) 974-0827LANSING, MI, Apr. 27 -- After an up close and personal view of the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on his city and his friends, attorney Jamie White has made a $10,000 donation to provide meals for the staff of the community-based Sparrow Hospital, the Lansing area’s largest.White said he initially considered making the donation to coincide with Sparrow’s May 10–16 “Hospital Week,” a week designated to honor and celebrate hospital staff, but ultimately decided not to delay. “This pandemic is happening now. So I donated immediately, and my hope is that other law firms and businesses will hear about Hospital Week and also step up with donations to recognize these incredible healthcare workers.”“Jamie's generosity is a great reminder that the community appreciates Sparrow physicians and caregivers,” said Laura Fellows, Sparrow Hospital’s Director of Food & Nutrition, whose job includes coordinating donations from food providers and restaurants. During the pandemic, many of these providers have matching grants which give the hospital double value for its purchases, so cash donations like White’s may go twice as far.“The generosity is overwhelming, said Alan Vierling, President of Sparrow Hospital. “We come to work to provide care, we never expect anything in return. It’s very humbling when the community goes out of its way to recognize us and be so kind. Thank you isn’t really adequate.”White has two close friends sickened by COVID-19. “One has come out by a thread, and one is still struggling for his life right now,” he said. “It really hit home, not just how deeply I value these two longtime friends, but also how much I value what these healthcare workers struggle with on a daily basis.”The selection of the community-owned Sparrow Hospital for the donation was an obvious choice for White as an area resident, he said. “This is my home, this is where I live, these are my people.”Attorney H. James White of White Law PLLC has represented a large number of sexual abuse survivors in litigation against the institutions that allowed it to occur, including a large contingent of sexual assault survivors of University of Michigan’s Dr. Robert Anderson, and survivors of USA Gymnastics' disgraced Dr. Larry Nassar. He has also represented clergy abuse survivors in the state of Michigan and nationwide.



