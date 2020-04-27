ISG Launches New ISG Momentum® Report Series

New reports add value to industry’s most in-depth research on sourcing market trends

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the launch of a new ISG Momentum® market intelligence report series that offers technology and service providers even more insights and data on the trends shaping enterprise buying decisions.

ISG will publish a new report, the ISG Momentum Sourcing Digest, two times a year—in April and September—that is a data-rich compendium of market activity, customer spending levels and contracting trends covering leading outsourced services.

ISG also will publish more than a dozen ISG Momentum Strategic Perspectives reports each year offering deep dives on the trends impacting a range of industries and service lines. Insights in the reports are derived from interviews with ISG experts who are on the frontlines every day advising enterprise clients on their sourcing arrangements.

“We are enhancing our ISG Momentum research series in response to direct feedback from our provider clients,” said Paul Reynolds, partner and chief research officer of ISG. “The combination of real-world insights and account-level data in our new ISG Momentum reports offer provider go-to-market teams the market intelligence they need to identify opportunity and win in the marketplace.”

The new lineup replaces the previous format, in place since ISG Momentum research was launched in 2008, that included four quarterly reports each year: an annual report and separate reports assessing the global sourcing market by geography, vertical industry and service line.

The ISG Momentum Sourcing Digest reports offer both a contract- and company-level view of sourcing activity based on data from the ISG Contract KnowledgeBase™ and ISG Pervasiveness Research™. The reports reveal which types of companies are spending, what services they are buying and which providers they are buying from. ISG’s analysis of buying behavior among G-2000 companies spans 11 major industries and more than 20 geographies, along with seven key service lines: Application Development and Maintenance (ADM); Managed Network Services (MNS); Data Center; End User Computing (EUC); Human Resources Outsourcing (HRO); Procurement, and Finance and Accounting (F&A).

The ISG Momentum Strategic Perspectives report series provide “practical, on-the-ground” insights on what’s shaping customer demand for such services as ADM, business process outsourcing (BPO), blockchain and digital workplace. The reports also will examine demand in such industries as healthcare, life sciences, oil and gas, chemicals, insurance, banking, manufacturing, retail and travel and transportation.

For more information on the new ISG Momentum report series, view this digital brochure. To learn more about the full range of ISG Momentum services and information products, please visit the ISG Momentum® Research page on the ISG website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

