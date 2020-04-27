There were 423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,387 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia

New Cases - 1

Active Cases - 69

Critical - 0

New Recovered - 9

Total Recovered -  50

New Deaths - 0

Total Deaths - 3

Total Cases - 124

Notice - Two cases have been transferred to their country 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.