DIRTT to release 2020 first quarter financial results May 6

Earnings call and webcast to be held May 7

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRT, NASDAQ: DRTT), an interior construction company that uses technology for client-driven design and manufacturing, will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, after markets close.



A conference call and webcast for the investment community is scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. MDT (10:00 a.m. EDT). The call and webcast will be hosted by Kevin O’Meara, chief executive officer, Geoff Krause, chief financial officer and Kim MacEachern, director of investor relations.

To join by telephone, dial +1-877-479-7708 (toll-free in North America) or +1-647-427-2478 (international). Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time. Click here to listen to the live webcast.

Investors are invited to submit questions to ir@dirtt.com before and during the call. Supplemental information slides will be available within the webcast and at dirtt.com/investors prior to the call start.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available from 11:00 a.m. MDT (1:00 p.m. EDT) on May 7, 2020 until 9:59 p.m. MDT (11:59 p.m. EDT) on May 14, 2020.

By phone at +1-855-859-2056 with passcode 1083376

ABOUT DIRTT

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The company uses its proprietary ICE® software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule and the final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner and more sustainably. DIRTT’s manufacturing facilities are located in Phoenix, Savannah and Calgary. DIRTT works with nearly 100 sales partners globally. For more information visit dirtt.com/investors.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT Kim MacEachern Investor Relations, DIRTT 403-618-4539 kmaceachern@dirtt.com



