Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Results

2020 First Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

Net interest margin remained stable at 3.63%, compared to 3.69%

Nonperforming assets declined 16.4% to $8.9 million

Charge-offs declined 42.9% to $0.3 million

Net income impacted by $2.7 million provision associated with an increase in the allowance for loan losses as a result of the COVID-19 crisis

Allowance for loan losses to total loans increased to 0.93%, compared to 0.72%

Hospitality and restaurant sectors were only 4.3% and 1.7%, respectively, of net loans at March 31, 2020

Book value increased 3.0% to $20.83 per share

Equity to assets increased 65 basis points to 10.93%

“The Middlefield Banking Company is committed to helping its customers and communities respond to the significant financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Over the past several weeks, Middlefield has helped nearly 560 small businesses receive over $90 million of support through the March 2020 CARES Act. This process has required a significant amount of time and resources from across our organization. I am extremely proud of our associates for their response to the crisis and their dedication providing essential financial services to our communities.”

“We ended the 2020 first quarter with a strong financial position and capital levels. Our net interest margin has remained stable over the past 12 months, despite a declining rate environment and significant competition for loans and deposits. Net income would have also been stable, but we prudently took a $2.7 million provision during the first quarter to increase our allowance for loan losses. We are confident in our conservative and disciplined approach to credit and risk management, however the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 crisis have had an impact on credit quality and cannot be discounted.. Macroeconomic trends have yet to fully capture the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, but we believe underlying economic weaknesses in our markets existed on March 31, 2020. We expect further pressure on our net interest margin due to the recent 100 basis point reduction in the Federal Reserve target rate, and we will continue making the necessary adjustments to our allowance for loan losses as the COVID-19 crisis evolves.”

“We are focused on managing all aspects of the business that are under our control as we navigate the COVID-19 crisis and a lower rate environment, while supporting our customers, employees, communities, and shareholders. This includes pursuing near-term strategies that protect the health and safety of our employees and customers, control risk, proactively manage expenses, and support our dividend policy. As we respond to the COVID-19 crisis and the unprecedented environment it has created, I am thankful for the proven leadership team we have assembled and our loyal customers, employees, and shareholders.”

Income Statement

Net interest income for the 2020 first quarter was $10.0 million, compared to $10.2 million for the 2019 first quarter. The net interest margin for the 2020 first quarter was 3.63%, compared to 3.69% for the same period of 2019. For the 2020 first quarter, noninterest income was essentially unchanged from the same period last year, at $1.1 million. Noninterest expense for the 2020 first quarter decreased 3.3% to $7.3 million, from the 2019 first quarter.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated: “Throughout 2019, we remained focused on managing risk and pricing on loans, while prudently controlling our funding costs on deposits. While these strategies impacted loan growth last year, we ended the 2020 first quarter with a 16.4% year-over-year reduction in nonperforming assets, and a 42.9% year-over-year reduction in charge-offs. As a result, we entered this challenging market environment with improved asset quality trends. However, since the COVID-19 crisis began, we have experienced an increase in requests for deferrals and we are working on providing temporary relief to our customers. With an equity to assets ratio of 10.93%, we have strong liquidity and have access to additional liquidity sources if needed to navigate this challenging period.”

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2020, decreased 5.2% to $1.21 billion, compared to $1.28 billion at March 31, 2019. Net loans at March 31, 2020, were $988.8 million, compared to $997.3 million at March 31, 2019. The 0.9% year-over-year decrease in net loans was primarily a result of a $35.5 million decrease in multifamily commercial real estate loans, and a $15.4 million decline in non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, partially offset by a $21.0 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, and an $11.9 million increase in construction and other loans.

Total deposits at March 31, 2020, was $1.00 billion, compared to $1.04 billion at March 31, 2019. The 3.5% decrease in deposits was primarily a result of lower time, money market, and saving deposits, partially offset by higher noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand accounts. The investment portfolio, classified as available for sale, was $103.0 million at March 31, 2020, compared with $98.1 million at March 31, 2019.

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends

At March 31, 2020, stockholders’ equity increased 0.8% to $132.7 million compared to $131.7 million at March 31, 2019. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2020, was $20.83 compared to $20.22, an increase of 3.0%, over the same period last year.

At March 31, 2020, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 1.2% to $115.6 million for the 2020 first quarter, compared to $114.3 million at March 31, 2019. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $18.16 at March 31, 2020, compared to $17.55, an increase of 3.5%, at March 31, 2019.

During the 2020 first quarter, the Company paid cash dividends of $0.15 per share, compared to $0.14 per share for the first quarter last year.

At March 31, 2020, the Company had an equity to assets leverage ratio of 10.93%, compared to 10.28% at March 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses for the 2020 first quarter was $2.7 million, compared to $240,000 for the same period a year ago. Most of the increased provision is the result of increases to the current economic conditions qualitative factors. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2020, were $8.9 million, compared to $10.6 million at March 31, 2019. Net charge-offs were $264,000, or 0.11% of average loans, annualized, during the 2020 first quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $462,000, or 0.19% of average loans, annualized, at March 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2020, stood at $9.2 million, or 0.93% of total loans, compared to $7.2 million, or 0.72% of total loans at March 31, 2019.

COVID-19 Update

The following table provides information with respect to our commercial loans by type at March 31, 2020.

At Risk Type Number of Loans Balance (in thousands) % of Total Loans Residential non-owner occupied 337 $ 142,725 14.30 % Retail 220 197,073 19.75 % Restaurant/food service/bar 48 16,868 1.69 % Hospitality and tourism 32 45,225 4.53 % Self-storage facility 29 25,622 2.57 % Other 121 14,218 1.42 % Total 787 $ 441,731 44.26 %

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, was signed into law on March 27, 2020, and provides over $2.0 trillion in emergency economic relief to individuals and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act authorized the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) to temporarily guarantee loans under a new 7(a) loan program called the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).



As a qualified SBA lender, we were automatically authorized to originate PPP loans.

An eligible business can apply for a PPP loan up to the greater of: (1) 2.5 times its average monthly payroll costs; or (2) $10.0 million. PPP loans will have: (a) an interest rate of 1.0%, (b) a two-year loan term to maturity; and (c) principal and interest payments deferred for six months from the date of disbursement. The SBA will guarantee 100% of the PPP loans made to eligible borrowers. The entire principal amount of the borrower’s PPP loan, including any accrued interest, is eligible to be reduced by the loan forgiveness amount under the PPP so long as employee and compensation levels of the business are maintained and 75% of the loan proceeds are used for payroll expenses, with the remaining 25% of the loan proceeds used for other qualifying expenses.

As of April 22, 2020, we approved 558 applications for up to $90.7 million of loans under the PPP.

As of April 21, 2020, we received requests to modify 261 loans aggregating $164.5 million. As of April 21, 2020, we modified 188 loans aggregating $107.0 million primarily consisting of the deferral of principal and interest payments and the extension of the maturity date. The remaining modifications are in process and are expected to be completed.

Details with respect to actual loan modifications are as follows:

Deferrals Type Number of Loans Balance (in thousands) % of Total Loans Residential non-owner occupied 9 $ 2,297 0.23 % Office 9 1,776 0.18 % Retail 41 52,443 5.25 % Restaurant/food service/bar 8 3,320 0.33 % Hospitality and tourism 8 4,638 0.46 % Other 113 42,547 4.26 % Total 188 $ 107,021 10.71 %

About Middlefield Banc Corp.



Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.21 billion at March 31, 2020. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share and return on average tangible equity, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Balance Sheets (period end) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 53,533 $ 35,113 $ 118,956 $ 133,372 $ 121,045 Federal funds sold 1,800 - 1,069 2,010 - Cash and cash equivalents 55,333 35,113 120,025 135,382 121,045 Equity securities, at fair value 550 710 628 660 674 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 102,959 105,733 105,041 98,809 98,114 Loans held for sale 513 1,220 791 431 1,230 Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 113,272 102,386 106,839 109,944 107,084 Non-owner occupied 292,775 302,180 312,049 307,562 308,134 Multifamily 52,276 62,028 70,633 75,252 87,768 Residential real estate 233,900 234,798 236,280 232,168 230,618 Commercial and industrial 106,797 89,527 85,861 85,520 85,756 Home equity lines of credit 114,933 112,248 111,459 113,662 109,865 Construction and other 71,186 66,680 60,957 58,161 59,322 Consumer installment 12,861 14,411 15,204 15,963 15,937 Total loans 998,000 984,258 999,282 998,232 1,004,484 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 9,244 6,768 7,001 7,304 7,206 Net loans 988,756 977,490 992,281 990,928 997,278 Premises and equipment, net 17,653 17,874 17,182 16,788 15,741 Goodwill 15,071 15,071 15,071 15,071 15,071 Core deposit intangibles 1,973 2,056 2,141 2,227 2,312 Bank-owned life insurance 16,618 16,511 16,403 16,294 16,185 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 14,513 10,697 11,015 11,832 13,285 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,213,939 $ 1,182,475 $ 1,280,578 $ 1,288,422 $ 1,280,935 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 206,372 $ 191,370 $ 199,235 $ 198,817 $ 194,298 Interest-bearing demand 125,184 107,844 107,033 94,266 107,246 Money market 156,556 160,826 155,419 152,885 178,668 Savings 175,468 192,003 182,005 194,505 184,662 Time 340,130 368,800 390,721 411,034 375,357 Total deposits 1,003,710 1,020,843 1,034,413 1,051,507 1,040,231 Short-term borrowings 60,000 5,075 92,000 85,000 91,000 Other borrowings 12,662 12,750 12,359 12,449 11,518 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,880 6,032 5,893 5,206 6,487 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,081,252 1,044,700 1,144,665 1,154,162 1,149,236 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY * Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,298,829 shares issued, 6,369,467 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020 86,722 86,617 86,617 86,590 86,437 Retained earnings 65,140 65,063 62,886 60,517 58,139 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2,237 ) 1,842 2,157 1,377 641 Treasury stock, at cost; 929,362 shares as of March 31, 2020 (16,938 ) (15,747 ) (15,747 ) (14,224 ) (13,518 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 132,687 137,775 135,913 134,260 131,699 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,213,939 $ 1,182,475 $ 1,280,578 $ 1,288,422 $ 1,280,935 * All share and per share information has been adjusted for a two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019 MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Statements of Income 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 12,078 $ 12,392 $ 12,804 $ 12,706 $ 12,488 Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 94 124 193 169 187 Federal funds sold 21 22 24 25 7 Investment securities: Taxable interest 157 197 206 214 179 Tax-exempt interest 629 661 613 553 565 Dividends on stock 30 40 45 53 58 Total interest and dividend income 13,009 13,436 13,885 13,720 13,484 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,865 3,014 3,173 3,277 2,945 Short-term borrowings 35 34 42 79 213 Other borrowings 76 80 92 95 96 Total interest expense 2,976 3,128 3,307 3,451 3,254 NET INTEREST INCOME 10,033 10,308 10,578 10,269 10,230 Provision for loan losses 2,740 460 80 110 240 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 7,293 9,848 10,498 10,159 9,990 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 553 577 571 530 508 Investment securities gains on sale, net - - 4 190 - (Loss) gain on equity securities (160 ) 82 (32 ) (14 ) 58 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 107 108 109 109 105 Gains on sale of loans 114 148 128 98 59 Other income 460 390 325 386 402 Total noninterest income 1,074 1,305 1,105 1,299 1,132 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 3,524 4,049 4,272 4,078 4,124 Occupancy expense 550 580 535 496 553 Equipment expense 273 270 244 291 235 Data processing costs 666 614 580 549 465 Ohio state franchise tax 268 262 262 261 259 Federal deposit insurance expense 123 - - 100 130 Professional fees 349 448 401 403 431 Advertising expense 209 128 202 200 203 Software amortization expense 141 159 182 152 145 Core deposit intangible amortization 83 85 86 85 85 Other expense 1,066 783 909 867 870 Total noninterest expense 7,252 7,378 7,673 7,482 7,500 Income before income taxes 1,115 3,775 3,930 3,976 3,622 Income taxes 74 634 661 686 611 NET INCOME $ 1,041 $ 3,141 $ 3,269 $ 3,290 $ 3,011 MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights (Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Per common share data (5) Net income per common share - basic $ 0.16 $ 0.48 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 0.46 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.46 Dividends declared per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Book value per share (period end) $ 20.83 $ 21.45 $ 21.16 $ 20.70 $ 20.22 Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $ 18.16 $ 18.78 $ 18.48 $ 18.04 $ 17.55 Dividends declared $ 964 $ 964 $ 900 $ 912 $ 909 Dividend yield 3.82 % 2.28 % 2.37 % 2.74 % 2.76 % Dividend payout ratio 92.60 % 30.69 % 27.53 % 27.72 % 30.19 % Average shares outstanding - basic 6,417,109 6,423,543 6,458,258 6,502,508 6,498,278 Average shares outstanding - diluted 6,429,443 6,455,387 6,479,066 6,514,946 6,510,568 Period ending shares outstanding 6,369,467 6,423,630 6,423,130 6,485,170 6,512,740 Selected ratios Return on average assets 0.35 % 1.04 % 1.07 % 1.09 % 1.01 % Return on average equity 3.01 % 8.87 % 9.41 % 9.79 % 9.36 % Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4) 3.43 % 10.11 % 10.76 % 11.23 % 10.80 % Efficiency (1) 63.47 % 61.75 % 63.93 % 63.03 % 64.30 % Equity to assets at period end 10.93 % 11.65 % 10.61 % 10.42 % 10.28 % Noninterest expense to average assets 0.61 % 0.61 % 0.64 % 0.62 % 0.62 % (1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below (3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding (4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity (5) All share and per share information has been adjusted for the two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019 MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Yields 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (2) 4.95 % 4.97 % 5.09 % 5.08 % 5.07 % Investment securities (2) 3.62 % 3.94 % 3.80 % 3.79 % 3.72 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks 1.40 % 1.65 % 2.31 % 2.21 % 2.26 % Total interest-earning assets 4.69 % 4.75 % 4.86 % 4.86 % 4.84 % Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 0.42 % 0.41 % 0.39 % 0.36 % 0.30 % Money market deposits 1.41 % 1.41 % 1.43 % 1.40 % 1.58 % Savings deposits 0.50 % 0.62 % 0.68 % 0.69 % 0.81 % Certificates of deposit 2.12 % 2.18 % 2.18 % 2.35 % 2.15 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.39 % 1.43 % 1.48 % 1.56 % 1.46 % Non-Deposit Funding: Borrowings 1.62 % 2.52 % 3.03 % 2.70 % 2.57 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.40 % 1.46 % 1.51 % 1.59 % 1.52 % Cost of deposits 1.13 % 1.15 % 1.20 % 1.26 % 1.17 % Cost of funds 1.14 % 1.17 % 1.23 % 1.29 % 1.24 % Net interest margin (1) 3.63 % 3.66 % 3.72 % 3.65 % 3.69 % (1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%. For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Asset quality data 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Nonaccrual loans $ 8,405 $ 8,879 $ 10,053 $ 10,671 $ 10,472 90 day past due and accruing - - - 58 - Nonperforming loans (1) 8,405 8,879 10,053 10,729 10,472 Other real estate owned 456 155 89 89 126 Nonperforming assets $ 8,861 $ 9,034 $ 10,142 $ 10,818 $ 10,598 Allowance for loan losses $ 9,244 $ 6,768 $ 7,001 $ 7,304 $ 7,206 Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.93 % 0.69 % 0.70 % 0.73 % 0.72 % Net charge-offs: Quarter-to-date $ 264 $ 693 $ 383 $ 12 $ 462 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized: Quarter-to-date 0.11 % 0.28 % 0.15 % 0.00 % 0.19 % Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.84 % 0.90 % 1.01 % 1.07 % 1.04 % Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans 109.98 % 76.22 % 69.64 % 68.08 % 68.81 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.73 % 0.76 % 0.79 % 0.84 % 0.83 % (1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time. Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity * For the Three Months Ended (Dollar amounts in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Stockholders' Equity $ 132,687 $ 137,775 $ 135,913 $ 134,260 $ 131,699 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 17,044 17,127 17,212 17,298 17,383 Tangible Common Equity $ 115,643 $ 120,648 $ 118,701 $ 116,962 $ 114,316 Shares outstanding 6,369,467 6,423,630 6,423,130 6,485,170 6,512,740 Tangible book value per share $ 18.16 $ 18.78 $ 18.48 $ 18.04 $ 17.55 Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Average Stockholders' Equity $ 139,208 $ 140,475 $ 137,843 $ 134,836 $ 130,450 Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles 17,085 17,169 17,254 17,339 17,422 Average Tangible Common Equity $ 122,123 $ 123,306 $ 120,589 $ 117,497 $ 113,028 Net income $ 1,041 3,141 3,269 3,290 3,011 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 3.43 % 10.11 % 10.76 % 11.23 % 10.80 % * All share and per share information has been adjusted for a two-for-one stock split completed on November 8, 2019 MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP. Average Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (3) $ 984,034 $ 12,078 4.95 % $ 1,000,343 $ 12,488 5.07 % Investment securities (3) 105,894 786 3.62 % 97,484 744 3.72 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 41,717 145 1.40 % 45,283 252 2.26 % Total interest-earning assets 1,131,645 13,009 4.69 % 1,143,110 13,484 4.84 % Noninterest-earning assets 65,003 60,576 Total assets $ 1,196,648 $ 1,203,686 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 113,691 $ 119 0.42 % $ 96,402 $ 72 0.30 % Money market deposits 158,008 552 1.41 % 194,236 755 1.58 % Savings deposits 183,137 226 0.50 % 207,848 417 0.81 % Certificates of deposit 373,866 1,968 2.12 % 320,243 1,701 2.15 % Short-term borrowings 14,808 35 0.95 % 35,390 213 2.44 % Other borrowings 12,703 76 2.41 % 13,447 96 2.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 856,213 2,976 1.40 % 867,566 3,254 1.52 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 195,411 198,286 Other liabilities 5,816 7,384 Stockholders' equity 139,208 130,450 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,196,648 $ 1,203,686 Net interest income $ 10,033 $ 10,230 Interest rate spread (1) 3.29 % 3.32 % Net interest margin (2) 3.63 % 3.69 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 132.17 % 131.76 % (1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $189 and $170 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (3) $ 984,034 $ 12,078 4.95 % $ 990,106 $ 12,392 4.97 % Investment securities (3) 105,894 786 3.62 % 104,139 858 3.94 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 41,717 145 1.40 % 44,816 186 1.65 % Total interest-earning assets 1,131,645 13,009 4.69 % 1,139,061 13,436 4.75 % Noninterest-earning assets 65,003 64,303 Total assets $ 1,196,648 $ 1,203,364 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 113,691 $ 119 0.42 % $ 108,015 $ 112 0.41 % Money market deposits 158,008 552 1.41 % 157,117 557 1.41 % Savings deposits 183,137 226 0.50 % 198,577 309 0.62 % Certificates of deposit 373,866 1,968 2.12 % 370,404 2,036 2.18 % Short-term borrowings 14,808 35 0.95 % 5,330 34 2.53 % Other borrowings 12,703 76 2.41 % 12,602 80 2.52 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 856,213 2,976 1.40 % 852,045 3,128 1.46 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 195,411 207,793 Other liabilities 5,816 3,051 Stockholders' equity 139,208 140,475 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,196,648 $ 1,203,364 Net interest income $ 10,033 $ 10,308 Interest rate spread (1) 3.29 % 3.29 % Net interest margin (2) 3.63 % 3.66 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 132.17 % 133.69 % (1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $189 and $197 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.



