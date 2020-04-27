Open Book Extracts Receives “Excellent” Audit Rating in Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) Certification

/EIN News/ -- ROXBORO, N.C., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a time where health and safety has never been more important, Open Book Extracts (OBX) is pleased to announce its designation as a certified current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacturer at its state-of-the-art facility in Roxboro, NC. Having operated in compliance with the standards for the requisite 6 month period, OBX received an “Excellent” audit rating for both 21 CFR Part 111 Dietary Supplements and 21 CFR Part 117 Human Food.



Open Book Extracts, one of the leading vertically integrated producers of hemp-derived CBD ingredients, joins a small group of manufacturers in the nascent CBD industry with a cGMP certification. While the industry remains largely unregulated, by earning the cGMP certification for both Dietary Supplement and Human Food production, OBX provides its clients and end consumers with the confidence that their products were manufactured in accordance with rigorous, globally accepted safety standards.

“Safety, consistency, and transparency have been pillars of our operations from the very beginning,” said Scott Thorn, Chief Operating Officer at OBX. “From the initial facility design, to the people we hired and the processes we implemented, we’ve remained steadfast in our commitment to product quality.”

The cGMP inspection included an in-person inspection of the facility, a thorough review of standard operating procedures, and interviews with key personnel. The rigorous review included demonstration of clean and hygienic working conditions, stringent manufacturing controls, recall traceability, and customer communication protocols. OBX’s investment in proprietary technology to trace and monitor its production from seed to finished goods exceeded cGMP requirements, providing additional product quality assurances to customers.

“I could not be more proud of and grateful for our team, and give special thanks to Taylor Skinner, our Quality Assurance Manager, for leading the charge. Receiving these third party certifications is validation to our customers and stakeholders of the strength of our internal processes,” said Dave Neundorfer, Chief Executive Officer at OBX. “With anxiety and sleeplessness on the rise, many consumers are trying CBD for the first time. They expect and deserve to receive consistent, safe products that they can trust and rely on.”

OBX also recently received Kosher certification and is continuing to operate in compliance with additional globally recognized best practices and designations such as ISO:9001, USDA Organic, Halal and more.

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, North Carolina, Open Book Extracts is a vertically integrated grower, processor and manufacturer of premium hemp-derived products. Their control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus, product development and manufacturing capabilities, and aggregation of experienced professionals from relevant industries support their efforts to bring transparency and high quality ingredients to the new hemp extracts market. For more information, visit www.openbookextracts.com

Media Contact:

Media relations at media@openbookextracts.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.