Atomera Announces Rescheduling of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- LOS GATOS, Calif., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) announced today that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been rescheduled from May 7, 2020 to Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., local time, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the COVID-19 related restrictions set out in the California Proclamation of a State of Emergency and the Order of the Health Officer of the County of Santa Clara. Atomera’s first priority is to protect the health and safety of its employees and stockholders, and the Company will continue to evaluate the situation and assess its options, including the possibility of a further postponement of the Annual Meeting or a change to a virtual meeting format. Any further changes in the Annual Meeting will be announced in a timely manner through a press release and on Atomera’s Investor Relations page at ir.atomera.com. Please check this website in advance of the Annual Meeting date if you are planning to attend in person.



About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ ("MST®"), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano­scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward- looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-­looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues and we have not yet commenced principal revenue producing operations or entered into a definitive royalty-based manufacturing and distribution license agreement with regard to our MST technology, thus subjecting us to all of the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) risks related to our ability to advance the licensing arrangements with our initial integration licensees to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses or our ability to add other licensees; (3) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (4) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and know­how and (5) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 13, 2020. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward­-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

investor@atomera.com



