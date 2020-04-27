Logical Clocks Launches Hopsworks.ai: The World’s First Artificial Intelligence Cloud Platform with a Feature Store

/EIN News/ -- Palo Alto, USA, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logical Clocks, the enterprise behind Hopsworks - the first data platform for designing and operating machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) applications at scale with a Feature Store - announces the launch of Hopsworks.ai , the world’s first managed cloud platform for AI with a feature store.

With Hopsworks.ai, Logical Clocks brings to the cloud the open-source and award-winning Hopsworks platform. For companies, this translates into reduced time and costs to bring new machine learning models to production, according to Dr. Jim Dowling, CEO at Logical Clocks and Associate Professor at KTH Royal Institute of Technology.

''Until now, feature stores have been the privilege of only a small number of hyperscale AI companies, like Uber, Facebook, and Twitter. For enterprises who missed the first wave and have not yet built a feature store, Hopsworks.ai enables them to make the jump to becoming data-driven by providing them with a ready-made, secure and governed data infrastructure for AI,'' comments Dowling.

The Hopsworks.ai platform enables machine learning teams the ability to develop, train and deploy AI applications at scale. Enterprises may use Hopworks.ai as either a Feature Store for existing data science platforms, such as AWS Sagemaker and Databricks, or as a stand-alone platform for designing and operating machine learning models at scale.

The platform offers two product tiers: a free Community version and an Enterprise version. The Community version will help individuals or organizations to get started with Hopsworks and the Feature Store, while the Enterprise version provides advanced features to support organizations in building production machine learning applications at scale.

To learn more about Hopsworks.ai and try it for free, click here .

About Logical Clocks

Logical Clocks was founded by the team that created and continues to drive Hopsworks, a full-stack data-intensive platform for AI. With offices in Stockholm, London and Palo Alto, Logical Clocks aims to simplify the process of refining data into intelligence at scale.

For further information, please contact: Nathalia Ariza PR & Communications Manager nathalia@logicalclocks.com



