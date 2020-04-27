HRPA SURVEY RESULTS PROVIDE RARE VIEW INTO WHAT ONTARIO HR PROFESSIONALS FACED + WHAT’S TO COME WITH COVID-19

Human Resources Professional Association members at decision-making table like never before

Toronto, Ontario, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today, the Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) released the results of a timely member survey revealing the impacts and scale of change Ontario’s HR professionals are currently facing as a result of COVID-19. The 1,107 respondents represented HR professionals from organizations of varied sizes, sectors, and industries from across the Province.

Speaking on the changes they have experienced to date, HR Professionals said:

40% were able to provide work from home options

were able to provide work from home options 34% introduced policies/ expectations about workload for remote workers

introduced policies/ expectations about workload for remote workers 48% are providing unique mental health supports

are providing unique mental health supports 53% have implemented a hiring freeze

have implemented a hiring freeze 52% have changed approaches to onboarding

Louise Taylor Green, CEO, HRPA said: “With COVID-19, ‘change’ is the new norm for the foreseeable future. I’m struck by how quickly business decision makers had to move to face the realities of COVID-19 head-on. While many organizations were able to pivot operating norms to keep businesses running, others were faced with the brutal task of reducing hours and staff. It’s clear we all face immense change with the impending return to work.”

“Our HR Professionals were at the table with business decision makers like never before and continue to play a key role - technology, workload, communication, issues management and mitigation – these are all amongst the pressing issues of this time,” Taylor Green continued.

Looking ahead: The survey results revealed key themes that will be particularly relevant to business as back-to-work planning occurs:

--Working from home policies will need to be revisited. Currently, only 37% of respondents indicate their organization allows working from home (at least some of the time). Often a controversial and unclear policy, COVID-19 has brought it to the forefront of policy considerations.

--Organizations will think of ‘essential services’ differently moving forward. Based on Government of Ontario criteria, 75% of respondent companies were deemed to be an essential service. Organizations will need to better understand their role when considering commitments to employee safety and wellbeing.

--Mental health of workers will become a top priority. While many respondents said their organization added mental health supports for employees, 52% have not yet addressed this need, revealing a significant opportunity to improve.

--HR Professionals will continue to play a significant role during recovery and rebuilding phases post-COVID-19. Most organization are not currently focusing on updating or modifying existing employee programs so this will require focus over the coming months:

56% have not changed performance management systems

have not changed performance management systems 54% have not changed rewards/ compensation benefits

have not changed rewards/ compensation benefits 65% have not changed labour/ employment relations

Complete survey results are available upon request.

About HRPA

The Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) is the regulatory association of HR Professionals in Ontario with more than 23,000 members and students. Protecting the public interest, HRPA regulates, governs and educates its members and students by setting and enforcing standards of professional HR practice, standards of qualification, professional conduct, ethics and expertise. www.hrpa.ca

Attachment

MaryBeth McKenzie Human Resources Professionals Association 416 540 4851 mmckenzie@hrpa.ca



