Necktie Market Latest Review: Know More about Industry Gainers | Ralph Lauren, Stefano Ricci, Christian Lacroix

Neck tie is considered as an essential part of wardrobe, regarded as a fashion accessary with various patterns, fabrics and cuts available.” — Nidhi Bhawsar

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Necktie' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are:

Ralph Lauren (United States)

Turnbull and Asser (United Kingdom)

The Charvet(France)

Ermenegildo Zegna (Italy)

Christian Lacroix (France)

Stefano Ricci (Italy)

Burberry Group Plc. (Italy)

Giorgio Armani (Italy)

Roberto Cavalli (Italy)

Battistoni (Italy)

Neck tie is a cloth worn on neck as a decorative purpose resting under the shirt collar and knotted at the throat. Neck tie is considered as an essential part of wardrobe, regarded as a fashion accessary with various patterns, fabrics and cuts available. These are widely used as a professional attire changing lifestyles, new fashion trends and social norms.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Four-in-Hand, Bow Tie, Cravat, Skinny Necktie, Seven Fold Tie, Others), Application (Age <20, Age 20 to 40, Age >40), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Material (Cotton, Satin, Silk, Velvet, Linen, Wool, Synthetic, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing Number of Professionals across the World

Diagonal Stripe Design Has Made a Comeback Fashion Trend

Television And Other Media Channels Are Influencing The Current Generation On Fashion Trends

Market Growth Drivers: Growing Professionalism And Increased Formal Attire In Various Sector Rising Disposable Income Of Consumer And Changing Lifestyle Of The People Are Anticipated To Foster The Growth Of Market

Necktie Add A Dimension To An Individual Fashion Statement And Are Widely Used By Fashion Aficionado

Restraints: Changing Lifestyles Have Made People Prefer Casual Attire

Challenges: Lack of Standardization For Ordering Process In The Neck Tie Market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

