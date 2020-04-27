Native Potato Starch Market SWOT analysis – Worldwide Growth Survey by 2025 | Roquette, Lyckeby, Emsland Group

Native Potato Starch

The latest research study from AMA with title Global Native Potato Starch by Key players, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2025.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Native Potato Starch' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are:

Royal Avebe U.A. (Netherlands)

Emsland Group (Germany)

Roquette (France)

KMC (Denmark)

Sudstarke GmbH (Germany)

Aloja-Starkelsen, Ltd (Latvia)

PEPEES S.A. (Poland)

Ingredion Incorporated(Penford)

Vimal PPCE (Ukraine)

Novidon B.V. (Netherlands)

Lyckeby (Sweden)

Western Polymer Corporation (United States)

Agrana Group (Austria)

AKV Langholt (Denmark)

Manitoba Starch Products (Canada)

Gansu Dingxi Lantian Starch Company (Thailand)

Huaou Starch (China)

Native Potato Starch is a carbohydrate ingredient generally used in the food industry for its texturizing properties. It is used as a binder and thickener for many applications in the food industry. It has water-binding / retention properties as well as stabilized shelf-life extension. It is a source of carbohydrates. Native potato starch is physically extracted from potatoes, then purified and dried.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Other), Application (Paper Industry, Food Industry, Chemical Industry, Textile Industry, Other Industry), Nature (Organic, Conventional)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Growing Demand From Asia Pacific Region

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Demand for Various Food Products Including Ready to Mix and Ready to Eat Products

Rising Purchasing Power of Consumers

Restraints: Fluctuations in Price

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Native Potato Starch Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Native Potato Starch market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Native Potato Starch Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Native Potato Starch

Chapter 4: Presenting the Native Potato Starch Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Native Potato Starch market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

How Research Study of AMA helps clients in their decision making:

• Creating strategies for new product development

• Supporting & Adjust Investment/business decisions

• Benchmark and judge own competitiveness

• Aiding in the business planning process

• Serving as a credible, independent check on company internal forecasts

• Supporting acquisition strategies

