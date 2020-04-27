Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Response in Somalia

Somalia confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mogadishu on 16 March. As of 27 April, there are 436 confirmed cases in Somalia with twenty three confirmed death cases.

This page provides you with all information, guidance, response plans, maps and resources about COVID-19 response in Somalia. (https://bit.ly/2KElAYw)



