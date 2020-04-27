Coronavirus – Kenya: Breakdown of cases for Nairobi and Mombasa

Nairobi cases are spread out between:

Kibera (2), Karen (1), Dandora (1), Eastleigh (1), Kasarani (1), South B (1) & Umoja (1).

Mombasa four (4) cases from:

Mvita-Kuze (1), Mishomoroni (1), Mvita-Bondeni (1) and Barsheba (1).

#KomeshaCorona update



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.