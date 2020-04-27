There were 133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,086 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – Kenya: Breakdown of cases for Nairobi and Mombasa

Nairobi cases are spread out between:

Kibera (2), Karen (1), Dandora (1), Eastleigh (1), Kasarani (1), South B (1) & Umoja (1).

Mombasa four (4) cases from:

Mvita-Kuze (1), Mishomoroni (1), Mvita-Bondeni (1) and Barsheba (1).

