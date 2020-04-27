Coronavirus – Kenya: Breakdown of cases for Nairobi and Mombasa
Nairobi cases are spread out between:
Kibera (2), Karen (1), Dandora (1), Eastleigh (1), Kasarani (1), South B (1) & Umoja (1).
Mombasa four (4) cases from:
Mvita-Kuze (1), Mishomoroni (1), Mvita-Bondeni (1) and Barsheba (1).
#KomeshaCorona updateDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
