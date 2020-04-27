Coronavirus – Cameroon: COVID-19 status update (26-04-2020)

We have 103 more cases (20 in Ydé and 83 in Dla) today, for a total of: - 779 active (12 on oxygen and 118 hospitalized) - 786 recovered - 56 deaths. Adherence to barrier measures can pay more than that. Let us wear our masks when going out or stay home.



