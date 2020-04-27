Mexus Gold Provides Update; Releases Recent Assay Report

/EIN News/ -- CABORCA, Mexico, April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that $242,500 of debt incurred by the company has been eliminated by conversion of shares already held in reserve.



Mexus received assays for mineralized material recently placed on the heap leach pad. Mexus CEO, Paul Thompson, Sr. added “These assays confirm what the company has been communicating concerning the excellent grades being mined. This grade of material is allowing the company to increase its production and service debt by way of production.”

Employees of Mexus continue to work hard at the Santa Elena mine. Mexus has incentivized theses employees with a stock bonus program which has aligned the goals and motivation of all involved.

Assay report

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com .

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.