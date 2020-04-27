Global Antidepressants Market Segments With Forecast Till 2025

Major players in the market are Allergan PLC, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, H. Lundbeck AS, Johnson & Johnson.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global antidepressants market is expected to grow from $14.3 billion in 2019 to about $28.6 billion in 2020 as mental health issues are expected to surge due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic making an impact on the global economy. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $19 billion at a rate of about 7.4% through 2023. Rising cases of mental health disorders is expected to drive the growth of the antidepressant market. The side-effects and patent expiry of antidepressant drugs is a key factor hampering the growth of the antidepressant market.

The antidepressants market consists of sales of antidepressants and related services that are used in retail pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics. Antidepressants are drugs that can help to alleviate depressive symptoms, social anxiety disorder, anxiety disorders, seasonal affective disorders, dysthymia or moderate persistent depressive, as well as other conditions. The antidepressant medications available include the antagonists of SSRIs or selective serotonin reuptake, MAOIs or monoamine oxidase inhibitors, tricyclic antidepressants, tetracyclic antidepressants and others.

The global antidepressants market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product - Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI); Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (SNRI); Tricyclic Antidepressant (TCA); Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOI)

By Drug Class - Monoamine oxidase inhibitors; Serotonin antagonist and reuptake inhibitors; Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors; Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors; Tricyclic antidepressants

By Depressive Disorder - Major Depressive Disorder; Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder; Generalized Anxiety Disorder; Panic Disorder

By Geography - The global antidepressants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Antidepressants Market

The treatment for resistant depression is a key trend in the antidepressant market. Ketamine is a new treatment that is used for anesthesia during surgery, which stimulates the development of glutamate and prompts the brain to form new neural connections. It makes the brain more adaptable and capable of developing new pathways and helps people to create more optimistic thoughts and behaviors.

