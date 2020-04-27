SCADA Market in Demand; Sentiment Is Shifting Towards Growth | ABB, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa Electric, Honeywell

scada

SCADA Market Sees Slowest Growth on Consumption Slump

SCADA Market: Know Applications Supporting Impressive Growth

NEW JERSEY, USA, April 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the "Global SCADA Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.Some of the key players profiled in the study are ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Emerson Electric Co. (United States), General Electric Co. (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Larsen & Toubro (India), Rockwell Automation Inc. (United States) and Omron Corporation (Japan).

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is an automation control system architecture that uses computers, networked data communications and graphical user interfaces for controlling industrial processes, monitoring, gathering & analyzing real-time data, and to directly interact with devices such as sensors, and valves. SCADA systems are used to control and monitor physical processes, such as the transmission of electricity, transportation of gas and oil in pipelines, water distribution, traffic lights, etc. To increase productivity, efficiency, agility, quality, and profitability with reduced cost and stay competitive, most of the firms are using SCADA software to operate faster and leaner.

Market Trend

• SCADA Data on Ethernet and IP owing to Reduced Capital Costs and Standardization

• SQL and Web-based Applications into SCADA Software

• SCADA with Rapid Application Development (RAD) Capabilities

Market Drivers

• Increasing security demand and critical infrastructure protection from different industry verticals and rapid industrial and infrastructure development across the globe, has bolstered the demand of the SCADA market.

• Need for Maximising Return on Assets through Operational Excellence

• Utilization of Automation Results in Reduced Labor Costs and Errors

Opportunities

• Technological Advancements such as Ethernet Switching for Handling SCADA/DCS Packets

• SCADA Systems with Available Power of Cloud Computing

• Advanced-Data Analytics, Machine Learning, IoT, and Other Related Technologies

Restraints

• Threat of Unauthorized Access to Control Software by Human Access or Virus Infections

• Lack of Concern about Security and Authentication in Design, Deployment, and Operation

• Threat of Packet Access to the Network Segments Hosting SCADA Devices

Challenges

• Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks using Cloud Computing through SCADA Applications

• Public Health and Safety Concerns

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Monolithic/Stand Alone, Distributed, Networked, Web-based), Application (Industrial Processes, Infrastructure Processes, Facility Processes), Alarm System (System-defined Alarm, User-defined Alarm), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small, and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Architecture (Hardware, Software), Technology (Wired, Wireless), End-User (Oil & Gas, Energy and Power, Food and beverage, Pharmaceutical, Automotive & Transportation, Water and wastewater, Building & Infrastructure, Telecommunication, Others), Functions (Data Acquisitions, Data Communication, Information/Data presentation, Monitoring/Control), Component (Master Terminal Unit (MTU), Remote Terminal Unit (RTU), Human-Machine Interface (HMI), Communication Network, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

• To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global SCADAMarket On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

• To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

• To estimate the size of the Global SCADAMarket in terms of value.

• To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global SCADAMarket, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

• To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global SCADAMarketand various regions.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global SCADAMarket.

• To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global SCADA Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global SCADA market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global SCADAMarket.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global SCADA

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global SCADA Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global SCADA market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global SCADA market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global SCADA market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global SCADA market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



