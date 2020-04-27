Historical Integration Honours Melbourne History

/EIN News/ -- Melbourne, April 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Global recently submitted the Development Application (DA) for a commercial office in Melbourne’s evolving business district, Richmond.

The amalgamated sites at 150 Bridge Road and 195 Lennox Street Richmond dually propose a historically integrated and enlightened office design tailored to community needs.

Poly Global Head of Design Ryan Cox said the developer actively engaged the local community throughout the process to ensure the application met community and council expectations.

“After comprehensive market research, collaboration with the local community and council liaison we look forward to progressing with the carefully considered design once approval is granted,” he said.

Located in one of Melbourne’s oldest suburbs the opportunity for historic building reuse was identified early throughout the design process.

Preservation of the 1903 shopfront located on Melbourne’s iconic Bridge Road has been mindfully incorporated in the design. The building will not only provide the main entry, but also a new café for locals. Similarly reused is a beautiful Victorian house located near the Lennox Street entry, which will become the centerpiece of the new public laneways.

“The historical preservation will allow the legacy of Bridge Road to thrive throughout its continuous rebirth and evolution. Rich with history, the area continues to progress with the times and is marked as one of the most desired places to work and live in Melbourne. The design is a respectful juxtaposition of the past and future, honouring everything that the community adores about the inner-city suburb,” said Poly Global Head of Design Ryan Cox.

The application includes a six-storey office stretched across the 3,437sqm site with an NLA circa 11,000sqm. The campus will include a multi-level laneway incorporating boutique retail offering, sophisticated EOT facilitates, two levels of underground parking and a proposed medical center, with visual links back to the Epworth Hospital precinct.

Rothelowman Architects Principal Stuart Marsland said “the scheme was founded upon sensitively connecting three public laneways with new public spaces, creating a building which opens up the centre of this city block. The building reflects the local vernacular at lower levels with brick structures defining spaces, whilst modern office spaces span the spaces above.”

Development approval for the site is expected to be granted in Q4 2020.

Attachments

Jen Reynoldson Poly Global +613 8595 2800 media@polyglobal.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.