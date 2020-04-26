Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates 26 April 2020
New Cases - 7
Total Confirmed - 93
Deaths - 4
Recovered - 10
Total in Quarantine - 889Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
