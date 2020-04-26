DJ D-Nice Spinning for HBCUs and their Students Today

/EIN News/ -- Washington D.C., April 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is teaming up with Facebook and DJ D-Nice at Club Quarantine to raise funds for HBCUs. Club Quarantine is a virtual destination on Instagram Live that has previously convened a community of 100,000-plus Instagram users.

The majority of the students that UNCF serves are first in their families to go to college, come from households with annual incomes of less than $35,000, qualify for federal financial aid and maintain full- or part-time employment to supplement the cost of college.

Anyone can join the party @Dnice to support HBCUs and the students UNCF serves on IG Live today at 4 p.m. (EST).

Available infographics and sample social messaging to assist:Sample messaging:

Today, #ClubQuarantine and @DNice are supporting and celebrating #HBCUs and #UNCF76! DJ D-Nice spins on Instagram Live at 4pm EST to raise funds for #HBCUs. Let’s give back to the #HBCU community. Hope to see you there! #HBCUStrong

#UNCF is partying with a purpose, partnering with DJ D-Nice and Facebook on IG Live, to raise funds for #HBCUs and their students. 4pm EST @DNice. Please support #UNCF and give back to the #HBCU community. #HBCUStrong #UNCF76 #ClubQuarantine



Infographics:

Facebook: https://uncf.org/wp-content/uploads/clubquarantine-full-image.jpg

Instagram and Twitter: https://uncf.org/wp-content/uploads/club-qurantine-square-image.jpg

"For 76 years, UNCF has helped more than half a million students graduate from college, and we are now addressing the critical emergency needs of our member HBCUs and their students. Today is a new partnership—that we appreciate very much—which helps make a difference for our future doctors, nurses, scientists, pharmacists and all the other frontline professionals who are protecting us today. Help us give back to the HBCU community by making a donation to UNCF.org/D-Nice," said UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax.

About UNCF

UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

Monique LeNoir United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202-810-0231 monique.lenoir@uncf.org



