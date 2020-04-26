Coronavirus - Malawi: Covid-19 Daily Update 26 April 2020
New Cases - 1
Total Confirmed Cases - 34
Total Active Cases - 27
Total Recovered - 4
Number of Tests Conducted - 664
Total Deaths - 3Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
