Coronavirus - Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 06, April 25, 2020

Epidemiological summary

• No additional confirmed case

• Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 25th April 2020 stands at 14

• Total associated deaths - 2.

• Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 10 from Jere, 2 from MMC, 1 from Gwoza, and 1 from Bui LGAs

• Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 176

• Total of 17 samples were collected in Pulka Gwoza LGA, 11 tested negative, 6 pending

• 5 alerts came in today and were all investigated.

• The State Rapid Response Team and all LGA Rapid Response Teams activated and led by Director Public Health as IM.

• EOC meets every day to review the activities of all the pillars



