Coronavirus - Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 06, April 25, 2020
Epidemiological summary
• No additional confirmed case
• Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 25th April 2020 stands at 14
• Total associated deaths - 2.
• Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 10 from Jere, 2 from MMC, 1 from Gwoza, and 1 from Bui LGAs
• Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 176
• Total of 17 samples were collected in Pulka Gwoza LGA, 11 tested negative, 6 pending
• 5 alerts came in today and were all investigated.
• The State Rapid Response Team and all LGA Rapid Response Teams activated and led by Director Public Health as IM.
• EOC meets every day to review the activities of all the pillarsDistributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.