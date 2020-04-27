NVBDC WELCOMES RICK FLOURNOY, PRODUCT SUPPORT/IT OPERATION SUPERVISOR, HOME DEPOT TO THE NVBDC ADVISORY BOARD

Rick Flournoy, Product Support/IT Operation Supervisor, Home Depot Nations leading veteran business certification organization Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC NVBDC proudly supports all Veteran Owned Businesses Home Depot, How doers get more done

Rick's accomplishments implementing operational standards with some of our nation's top corporations is one reason he was appointed to NVBDC's Advisory Board.

Rick’s lifetime experience with organizational leadership, process and policy development is the addition to NVBDC's Advisory Board we were looking for to support our Officers and Board of Directors.” — Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITIED STATES, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NVBDC’s leadership is the organizations’ foundation to accelerate programs, mentorships and increase corporate relationship opportunities for Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). The NVBDC Advisory Board is a diverse group of high-level men and women involved with purchasing and supplier diversity programs from various businesses to support our Officers and Board of Directors.NVBDC addressed the need to identify and certify both SD/VOBs of all sizes in the corporate marketplace. It is essential to maintain this mission for our Veterans at the same time staying informed about the needs of our corporate members to help our executive team make organizational decisions. We are Vets helping Vets, supporting SD/VOB business growth, and helping corporations meet their supplier diversity goals. It is essential our Advisory Board, Officers and Board of Directors, stay informed. Rick Flournoy has a lifetime of experience in the corporate world, and as a Navy Veteran he is the right choice for our Advisory Board.As a Communications Supervisor in the U.S. Navy Veteran, Rick had a very accomplished military career. He advanced through the ranks to middle management status of Petty Officer First Class/E-6 due to outstanding performance evaluations. He performed troubleshooting, maintenance and operation of telecommunication systems at various shore commands and aboard several U.S. Naval ships. As a E-6 he supervised, trained and motivated over 1,000 recruits to achieve maximum performance and was awarded the Sailor of the Year for his outstanding efforts. Rick was also awarded the prestigious Navy Achievement Award for superior performance as Communication Watch Officer.All of his achievements set the groundwork for his professional career working for some of our nation’s top corporations. Rick started working for Cingular Wireless/AT&T as the Southeast Region Network Operation Manager in 2003. He evaluated and resolved system problems, supervised and trained employees, and developed organizational strategies, plans and budget requests. His career was growing, and in 2005, Rick became the PMC Area Manager/Customer Service Operation for AT&T. He was now in charge of more employees, all of customer service operations including retention, fraud prevention, collections and revenue management. In 2008, Rick became the Network Engineering Area Manager for AT&T in charge of analyzing organizational business requirements, deficiencies and potential opportunities.Currently, Rick works for Home Depot as the Product Support/IT Operation Supervisor. His current position also includes IT Operations and Major Incident Management in Home Depot’s Service Support Center. He manages technical resource teams that support over 400,000 employees and over 2200 Home Depot Stores across the globe. As IT Operations Supervisor, Rick monitors all customer service and business operations, establishing and assuring compliance of all policies and resolving issues. His job also involves developing, implementing and managing operational standards and escalation procedures to ensure service levels remain at a consistent level.“Rick’s lifetime of experience with organizational leadership, process & productivity improvements, professional and policy development is exactly the addition to NVBDC Advisory Board we were looking for to help support our Officers and Board of Directors.” Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.NVBDC has shown a noticeable growth, since established in 2013, working to achieve our goals to help our Veteran business owners. Our corporations have also increased their involvement to support NVBDC and expand their supplier diversity programs. Our staff, Advisory Board, Officers and Board of Directors are all carefully selected, nominated and appointed to adhere to the continuous expansion of the organization. NVBDC’s Mission:The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.Any questions go to: www.nvbdc.org or contact us at (888)-CERTIFIED



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.