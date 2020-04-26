President congratulates Portugal on April 25

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 26 - The Angolan head of State, João Lourenço, Saturday addressed a message of congratulations to his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, on the 46th anniversary of April 25th, Carnation Revolution Day. ,

The 25th of April Revolution, also known as the Carnation Revolution, took place in Portugal in 1974, and resulted from the political and social movement that overthrew the dictatorial regime of the Estado Novo (New State), in force since 1933.

Regarding the date, the Angolan statesman mentions, in the message to which Angop had access, that the history of the two peoples is marked by this event that resulted from the efforts and glorious struggle of Angolans and Portuguese.

João Lourenço stresses that with this action the two peoples were able to trigger changes that led to democracy in Portugal, independence of Angola and of other Portuguese-speaking African countries.

President João Lourenço once again highlighted the relations of friendship, cooperation and solidarity between Angola and Portugal, having considered them "intense in the last four decades".

I believe, says João Lourenço, that the high level of mutual understanding of each country's reality will contribute to continue to carry oud initiatives that will lead to the continuous strengthening of bilateral relations.

In his message, the Angolan Head of State considered it essential to combine efforts between the two countries, at a critical moment that the world is going through for reasons that are due to covid-19.

Still in the wake of the pandemic, President João Lourenço pointed to the observance of the standards universally established by the specialised health bodies and the union of nations, as ways of dealing with current adversities.

