Coronavirus - Cameroon: The Turkish Embassy in Cameroon shows its generosity

Within the framework of the national solidarity in connection with Covid-19 initiated by the President of the Republic, the Turkish Embassy in Cameroon, today, 24 April 2020, handed over a donation of equipment consisting of protective glasses, PPE suit, galoshes overboots, gloves, thermoflash and hydro-alcoholic gel for the response to the pandemic.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.