Coronavirus - Cameroon: The Société Générale Cameroon Group alongside the Minsante

Within the framework of the fight against Covid-19, the Group Société Générale Cameroon represented by its General Manager, Mrs. MAREME MBAYE NDIAYE, expressed its solidarity today, 24 April 2020, by a donation to the Minister of Public Health, of 8000 litres of hydro-alcoholic gel worth 40 million CFA francs.



