Coronavirus: Namibia update
President Hage Geingob has declared a State of Emergency on account of COVID-19 in March and a countrywide lockdown has since been instituted until 4 May 2020. Today, Regional Governors will update the nation on their respect regions’ preparedness for the pandemic.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Namibia.
