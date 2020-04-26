Coronavirus: Namibia update

President Hage Geingob has declared a State of Emergency on account of COVID-19 in March and a countrywide lockdown has since been instituted until 4 May 2020. Today, Regional Governors will update the nation on their respect regions’ preparedness for the pandemic.



