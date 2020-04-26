Coronavirus: African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases (30,329) deaths (1,374), and recoveries (9,106) by region:

Central (2,652 cases; 92 deaths; 833 recoveries):

Burundi (15; 1; 4), Cameroon (1,489; 53; 697), Central African Republic (19; 0; 10), Chad (46; 0; 15), Congo (200; 6; 19), DRC (442; 28; 50), Equatorial Guinea (258; 1; 8), Gabon (176; 3; 30), Sao Tome & Principe (7; 0; 0)

Eastern (3,127; 71; 1,076): Djibouti (1,008; 2; 373):

Eritrea (39; 0; 13), Ethiopia (122; 3; 29), Kenya (343; 14; 98), Madagascar (123; 0; 62), Mauritius (331; 9; 295), Rwanda (183; 0; 88), Seychelles (11; 0; 6), Somalia (390; 18; 10), South Sudan (5; 0; 0), Sudan (213; 17; 19), Tanzania (284; 8; 37), Uganda (75; 0; 46)

Northern (12,479; 926; 3,361):

Algeria (3,256; 419; 1,479), Egypt (4,319; 307; 1,114), Libya (61; 2; 18), Mauritania (7; 1; 6), Morocco (3,897; 159; 537), Tunisia (939; 38; 207) Southern (4,698; 100; 1,553): Angola (25; 2; 6), Botswana (22; 1; 0), Eswatini (56; 1; 10), Malawi (33; 3; 4), Mozambique (70; 0; 9), Namibia (16; 0; 7), South Africa (4,361; 86; 1,473), Zambia (84; 3; 42), Zimbabwe (31; 4; 2)

Western (7,373; 185; 2,283):

Benin (54; 1; 27), Burkina Faso (629; 41; 442), Cape Verde (90; 1; 1), Côte d'Ivoire (1,111; 14; 449), Gambia (10; 1; 8), Ghana (1,279; 10; 134), Guinea (996; 7; 208), Guinea-Bissau (52; 0; 3), Liberia (120; 11; 25), Mali (370; 21; 91), Niger (684; 27; 325), Nigeria (1,182; 35; 222), Senegal (614; 7; 276), Sierra Leone (86; 3; 10), Togo (96; 6; 62)



