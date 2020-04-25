SITA Assisting Students with Online Learning during the COVID-19 SOE

SAMOA, April 25 - Since the Government declared the State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Samoa Information Technology Association (SITA) has been exploring possible windows of opportunity to assist our Government and our people.

To this end, SITA identified the Education sector as one of the key areas that is being heavily affected by the lockdown.

To assist the Education sector, a team of SITA members developed an E-learning platform intended for our children, to enable continued learning while staying at home.

SITA is pleased to announce that Avele College through their principal Afioga Matafeo Reupena Matafeo, has agreed to pilot the platform. There are other schools already in the pipeline to come on board when other digital preparations from their end are completed.

Today the 24th of April 2020 we have marked another milestone by SITA for the launching of its E-learning platform to start with Avele College. The Minister for the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture Honorable Loau Solomalemalo Keneti Sio presented the Keynote address while the Minister for Ministry of Communication and Information Technology Honorable Afamasaga Rico Tupai officially open the E-learning platform.

SITA’s work for the community is voluntary. We value team work and collaboration in sharing our ICT knowledge and skills to give back to our people.

The SITA E-learning platform was developed by the Association with no cost to the school. SITA is also offering cloud hosting for 1 year to schools that are coming onboard.

We do have a standard list of software and hardware requirements for each school to consider before joining as it would make sense to ensure that these are harmonized across the different schools to obtain best results.

There are always challenges for a new system development however, SITA will endeavor to monitor it closely to ensure the platform is reliable, fast and secure.

To conclude the President of SITA on behalf of the Executive and Members, Muliagatele Fainuulelei James Ah Wai, thank the Honorable Ministers and Avele College for accepting our invitation to be the first school to roll out this technology for the benefit of our Children.

For more information you can visit our website at www.sita.ws

