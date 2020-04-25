Coronavirus - Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (25 April 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 62 Male: 44 Female: 18 Recovery: 2 Death: 2

Total confirmed cases: 390 Total deaths: 18 Total recoveries: 10



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.