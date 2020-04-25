Saharawi diplomat reiterates right to independence

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 25 - The ambassador of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) to Angola, Bah Cheik Mohamed, reiterated last Friday the right of the Saharawi people to independence and underlined the support of the Angolan government to this aim.,

A large part of the SADR territory is being administered since 1975 by Morocco, which for some is a violation of the principles of the African Union Constitutive Act, that is, an unlawful occupation of territory.

In declaration to the press, in Luanda, after and audience granted by the President of the Republic João Lourenço, the ambassador Bah Cheik Mohamed thanked the Angolan support, hailing the southern African country for continuing to encourage both the Kingdom of Morocco and SADR to find a negotiable solution to solve this territorial dispute.

Bah Cheik Mohamed, who went to say goodbye to the Angolan Head of State, highlighted the "excellent long-standing relations" with Angola and praised the political and socio-economic reforms underway in Angola since September 2017, when João Lourenço assumed the leadership of the Angolan State.

In the light of international law, the territory of SADR, also known as Western Sahara, still has Spain as its official administrator, and it is in the United Nations (UN)’s list of those territories not yet decolonized.

