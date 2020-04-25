Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 25 April 2020
The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 1019; of this five (5) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed case as of today is 122. The laboratory tests conducted in 24 hours are collected from the health facility, contact tracing, mandatory quarantine and community (including prison centers and public facilities and factories). The tests were conducted by The Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, National Animal Health Diagnostic and Investigation Center, International Clinical Laboratories, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, Amhara Public Health Institute, Hawassa University Hospital, Haramaya University Hospital and Arsi University Hospital. Furthermore, four people (from Addis Ababa) recovered from the virus that makes the total number of recoveries twenty-nine (29). The Details of the cases are presented below;
|
S. No
|
Citizenship
|
Residence
|
Age
|
Sex
|
Travel history of Abroad
|
Contact with confirmed case
|
1
|
Ethiopian
|
Addis Ababa
|
75
|
Female
|
No
|
Under investigation
|
2
|
Chinese
|
Sebeta
|
39
|
male
|
No
|
Yes
|
3
|
Chinese
|
Sebeta
|
49
|
Female
|
No
|
Yes
|
4
|
Chinese
|
Sebeta
|
59
|
male
|
No
|
Yes
|
5
|
Chinese
|
Sebeta
|
28
|
male
|
No
|
Yes
COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today
|
Total laboratory test conducted
|
12,688
|
Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours
|
1019
|
Number of Confirmed cases within 24 hours
|
5
|
Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center
|
88
|
Patients in intensive care
|
0
|
Newly recovered
|
4
|
Total Recovered
|
29
|
Total Deaths
|
3
|
Returned to their country
|
2
|
Total confirmed cases as of today
|
122
The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public if any personhad contact with confirmed COVID-19 patient should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll-free lines or to the nearby health facilities. Furthermore, the publicis advisedto strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, wash hands with water and soap and maintain physical distancing.
For more information please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796, or use our email:-ephieoc@gmail.com.
Dr. Lia Tadesse Minister of HealthDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
