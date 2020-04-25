Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 25 April 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 1019; of this five (5) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed case as of today is 122. The laboratory tests conducted in 24 hours are collected from the health facility, contact tracing, mandatory quarantine and community (including prison centers and public facilities and factories). The tests were conducted by The Ethiopian Public Health Institute, Armauer Hansen Research Institute, National Animal Health Diagnostic and Investigation Center, International Clinical Laboratories, Ethiopian Biotechnology Institute, Amhara Public Health Institute, Hawassa University Hospital, Haramaya University Hospital and Arsi University Hospital. Furthermore, four people (from Addis Ababa) recovered from the virus that makes the total number of recoveries twenty-nine (29). The Details of the cases are presented below;

S. No Citizenship Residence Age Sex Travel history of Abroad Contact with confirmed case 1 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 75 Female No Under investigation 2 Chinese Sebeta 39 male No Yes 3 Chinese Sebeta 49 Female No Yes 4 Chinese Sebeta 59 male No Yes 5 Chinese Sebeta 28 male No Yes

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted 12,688 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 1019 Number of Confirmed cases within 24 hours 5 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center 88 Patients in intensive care 0 Newly recovered 4 Total Recovered 29 Total Deaths 3 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 122

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public if any personhad contact with confirmed COVID-19 patient should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll-free lines or to the nearby health facilities. Furthermore, the publicis advisedto strictly adhere to all precaution measures including avoiding mass gatherings, wash hands with water and soap and maintain physical distancing.

For more information please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796, or use our email:- ephieoc@gmail.com.

Dr. Lia Tadesse Minister of Health



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.