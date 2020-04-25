Social action policy analysed

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 25 - The Commission for Social Policy of the Cabinet Council last Thursday analysed the proposal for a National Social Action Policy, which aims to secure for vulnerable individuals and families a dignified living, access to basic services and social protection.,

According to the press release of the meeting led by the minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, the proposal for a National Social Action Policy also has the general objective of establishing the Integrated Social Action Platform.

With the adoption of this policy, reads the note, the Executive intends to reduce the structural vulnerability of the poorest part of the population and ensure their participation in economic growth, through integrated programmes that promote social and productive inclusion of families and communities as well as that strengthen social cohesion.

Greater multisectoral articulation was recommended in order to align the actions to be carried out under the Millennium Development Goals and the National Development Plan, with a view to guaranteeing sustainable and human development, in a joint view of the various ministerial departments.

The Social Policy Commission made a first assessment of the proposed Volunteer Law, which should regulate and promote the voluntary participation of citizens in the fields of health, education, youth, sports, culture, child protection, gender, environment, cooperation for professional development and training.

Voluntary actions should be extend to reintegration and social assistance to vulnerable people, civil protection, community development and the promotion of entrepreneurship.

The communiqué also alludes to the appreciation of the National Volunteering Policy, which will define actions and guidelines to be developed by the Executive and lists public and private players, internal and external sources of funding, the role of religious and educational institutions and communities or residents' associations.

The Commission for Social Policy also examined the draft presidential decree on the rate of fees to be paid for the acts performed and the services provided by the National Institute for Religious Affairs and public institutions of secondary education.

Information was provided on the action plans of the ministerial departments, with a view to anticipating the resumption of activities after the State of Emergency, with the observance of appropriate health and security measures.

The Social Policy Commission was also informed about the adjustment of 2020 academic calendars for higher education and for non-university education.

The press release states that the participants also learned about the implementation process of the Integrated System of the Single Social Registry, a strategic tool for managing sectoral initiatives to promote social inclusion at national level and which serves as the basis for the social protection system.

In the ambit of the World Book Day, marked last Thursday, the Commission encouraged parents, families, school institutions and universities to develop, during the period of emergency and confinement, reading actions for recognition of the importance and usefulness of books.

It calls for encouraging the reading habit in the population, particularly in households, always obeying the rules of social distancing and biosafety.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.