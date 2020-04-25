Digital Lending Platform Market - Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Tavant Technologies, Ellie Mae, Fiserv

Digital Lending Platform

NEW JERSEY, US, April 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Digital Lending Platform Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Global Digital Lending Platform effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Major Key Players in This Report Include:

Tavant Technologies (United States), Ellie Mae (United States), Fiserv (United States), RupeePower (India), Newgen Software (India), Finastra (Unitd Kingdom), Nucleus Software Exports (Nucleus Software) (India), Finantix S.p.A (Finantix) (Italy), Symitar Systems Inc (Symitar) (United States), Temenos Group (Temenos) (Switzerland)

Our new sample is updated which correspond in new report showing impact of COVID-19 on Industry. The global pandemic of Covid19 calls for redefining of business strategies. This report includes the impact analysis necessary for the same. Taking into account rapidly changing economic conditions, Analyst of AMA has estimated best and worst-case scenarios for global growth till 2025.

The competition is expected to become even more intense in the coming years with the entry of several new players in the market. To help clients improve their revenue shares in the market, this research study provides an in-depth analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies. Additionally, this Digital Lending Platform market analysis report suggests strategies Vendors can follow and recommends key areas they should focus on, in order to take maximum benefits of growth opportunities.

Brief Overview on Digital Lending Platform:

Digital lending is the use of online technology to originate and renew loans so as to deliver faster and more effective decisions. Digital lending platforms are becoming popular among youths who are in urgent need of money and prefer a paper-less process for sharing documents. Moreover, Digital lending provides financial institutions a lot of opportunity to improve productivity, close more loans and increase revenue per loan with cheaper, faster and automated services. However, strict government regulations for digital lending will affect the market demand

Market Drivers:

• Rising adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, cloud, and blockchain-based digital lending platforms

• Need for better consumer experience

•

Market Trends:

• High explosion of smartphones and growth in digitalization

Market Restraints:

• Higher dependence on traditional lending methods

• Concerns about Cybersecurity among organizations

•

Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.

The Global Digital Lending Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Credit Unions, Retail Banking, P2P lenders), Services (Design and Implementation, Training and Education, Risk Assessment, Consulting, Support and Maintenance), Solutions (Loan Origination, Decision Automation, Portfolio Management, Loan Servicing, Risk and Compliance Management, Loan Management, Business Process Management, Others (KYC, API Gateway, and Reporting)), Deployment (Cloud, On-premise)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Digital Lending Platform Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

