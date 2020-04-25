Pinduoduo Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. ("Pinduoduo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDD), an innovative and fast growing technology platform and one of the leading Chinese e-commerce players, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 24, 2020. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.pinduoduo.com as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov .



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Pinduoduo Inc, 8/F Arch Shanghai, Tower 1, No. 523 Loushanguan Road, Shanghai.

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo is an innovative and fast growing technology platform that provides buyers with value-for-money merchandise and a fun and interactive shopping experience. The Pinduoduo mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of attractively priced merchandise, featuring a dynamic social shopping experience that leverages social networks effectively.

