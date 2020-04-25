Lisaveta Ramotar Talks About the Benefits of Intermittent Fasting

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Like cutting calories, fasting for weight loss has been going on for centuries. It’s safe to say that tens of millions of people have used fasting as a method of getting rid of excess weight with varying consequences, from decreased muscle weight to exacerbation of existing health issues. However, there is a method of fasting that has become somewhat of a trend in recent years that is much less dangerous — intermittent fasting. It’s the process of allowing your body to go into fasting mode, but only for short periods of time. The result is weight loss without all the problems associated with fasting. Here Lisaveta Ramotar talks about intermittent fasting and the success she has had with it.The body is a complicated biochemical machine, begins Lisaveta Ramotar. It’s delicate because of the carefully balanced chemical and hormones, yet one of the most flexible systems known to man. Even so, Lisa Ramotar says, intermittent fasting is one of the things we can do to assist the body in its work. Lisaveta Ramotar reports she does intermittent fasting about every other month as it has many powerful effects on the body and brain. “If you don’t eat for several hours in a row, your body starts to change your hormone levels in response to it,” she says. Your insulin levels drop which helps with the fat burning process, and HGH, the human growth hormone, increases, which is responsible for fat burning and has numerous positive effects on the body.It’s the process of cycling between eating and fasting, Lisaveta Ramotar says , and there are a few different ways to do it. Some people fast for an entire day while others might fast for 12 hours at a time. “What I like to do is restrict my eating times from 8 in the morning until about 4 p.m.,” she says. “Then the rest of the time, I’ll just drink water when I’m hungry,” she adds. She continues this for up to 10 days about every other month. Lisaveta Ramotar says the effect of intermittent fasting with this method helps her to lose weight fast. “The weight loss might occur because I’m thinking about what I put in my body,” she says, or it could be the results of the intermittent fasting.Lisaveta Ramotar says she has noticed some health benefits over the years from doing intermittent fasting this way. The primary benefit, she says, is that she has been able to maintain her weight over the last decade or so. This is great for the body, she adds, since my weight is not constantly fluctuating.It’s also known to reduce insulin levels and help prevent diabetes, Lisaveta Ramotar says. It is known to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the body which helps to improve heart function, reduce blood pressure, and improve cholesterol levels. Studies show* it may even prolong your life. “With so many good benefits, it’s just another good thing I can do for my body,” she says.



