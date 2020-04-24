Northisle Provides Update on Filing of Audited Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V:NCX)(“Northisle” or the “Company”) announces that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Northisle has experienced delays associated with the limited availability of our auditors and certain employees critical to the audit process. In response to similar issues experienced by other businesses, the Canadian Securities Administrators granted blanket relief for all market participants, providing up to a 45-day extension for periodic filings normally required to be made on or before April 29, 2020.



In accordance with the blanket relief, the company will delay the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, the management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the corresponding period, and related management certifications of annual filings.

The company intends to file these documents prior to mid-June under the terms of the 45-day extension announced by the B.C. Securities Commission under BCI 51-515, dated March 23, 2020.

Until such time as the filings are made, Northisle’s management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles contained in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 -- Failure to File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Other than as disclosed in the company's press releases, there have not been any material business developments since the date on which the company filed its interim consolidated financial statements for the three- and nine-month periods ended Sept. 30, 2019.

For more information on Northisle please visit the Company’s website at www.Northisle.ca .

On behalf of Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.

“John McClintock”

John McClintock, P. Eng

President, CEO and Director

www.northisle.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the reasonable beliefs of Northisle and its management as of the date of this news release; however, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based upon factors that may change and assumptions that may prove, with the passage of time, to be incorrect as a result of exploration and other risk factors associated with mineral exploration and development that are beyond the control of Northisle. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon such statements. If factors materially change or assumptions are materially incorrect, the actual results, performance or achievements of Northisle may be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Northisle does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.