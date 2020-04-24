FIGHTING COVID-19 WITH COLOURS

Global artists unite to help UNICEF fight COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of creatives at Very Polite Agency from Vancouver, Canada have embarked on a world-wide initiative with a simple goal — to unite global artists to support UNICEF in the fight against COVID-19.

The group has collaborated with a community of designers and illustrators to create a poster series on life in quarantine that is educational as it is engaging. The colouring posters can be bought individually or sold as part of activity books that include colouring pages, crossword puzzles, paint by numbers, and word searches to help keep us all busy and creative. MET Fine Printers has stepped in to cover all print costs for the large format posters.

“These are activities for all ages and something we can all do at home while social distancing. It’s incredible how even despite these extraordinary circumstances, artists from around the globe were eager to be involved in the cause and willing to invest time in putting this all together,” says Dylan Rekert, VP Creative at Very Polite Agency.

100% of the poster series proceeds will go directly to UNICEF’s Coronavirus Relief Fund to help provide urgently needed medical supplies to children and families affected by COVID-19, in countries hit hardest by the virus.

“We successfully launched Volume One of the activity book, which featured artists from Spain, United Kingdom, and Canada. Today, we are releasing Volume Two, which will include work by artists from Japan, Columbia, USA, UK, and more. We are committed to doing all we can to help the most important cause of our time,” adds Rekert.

The posters can be ordered online and shipped directly to residences, or, alternatively, they can be downloaded as an activity book and printed at home. For more information, please visit https://gift-shop.weareverypolite.com/.

