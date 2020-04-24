Head of state calls for strict prevention

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 24 - Angolan President João Lourenço Friday said that "the definitive lifting of the State of Emergency and restrictions will depend, above all, on the way the people abide by the measures adopted by the authorities.,

In his address to the Nation, on the extension of another 15 days (from April 26 to May 10), the Statesman stated that this decision will depend on "the individual and collective behavior" of Angolans.

The President said that prevention remains the best and most effective way to halt the deadly danger of covid-19, a pandemic that has already infected 25 people in Angola.

He called for the maintenance of the basic preventive measures recommended by the health authorities, underlining that Angolans are quite aware of how tough it is to comply with the lockdown regime to which the society is subject to, due to the threat of the new coronavirus.

According to João Lourenço, this is the best path to follow, as Angola's contribution to the global fight against the pandemic, as it has allowed to control the risk of spreading the disease in the country.

He appealed to the Angolans' sense of responsibility, stressing that each one of us should do his or her part.

Among the measures, the President recalled for the need to stay at home, washing their hands frequently, maintaining the recommended distance and using the mask in environments such as public transport, markets and others.

The Head of State also praised the commitment of health professionals, doctors, nurses, technicians and specialists, police, military, businessmen, religious leaders, journalists and civil society figures, for the common struggle against the covid-19.

The new State of Emergency period starts on the 26th of this month, Sunday, and ends on the 10th of May.

According to João Lourenço, there are some relief measures in much of the country, opening up the possibility of the gradual resumption of economic activity.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.