D2L CO-FOUNDER RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS AWARD

Wilfrid Laurier Names D2L’s Jeremy Auger Alumnus of the Year

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L today announced that Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder Jeremy Auger has been named Alumnus of the Year by Wilfrid Laurier University. He is a graduate of the inaugural class of the Executive Master’s in Technology Management at Wilfrid Laurier University’s Lazaridis School of Business and Economics.

In bestowing the award, the executive director of the Lazaridis EMTM program, Hamid Noori, said of Auger, “He generously lends his time for fellowship, advocacy and mentorship. For this, I believe he is a worthy candidate for this prestigious award – an award he will carry proudly and that will allow the university to recognize the efforts of a graduate who is clearly shaped by what he learned during his time here.”

“I’m humbled and honoured to receive this award, and I am grateful to Laurier for all the doors that studying there has opened for me, as a partner with educators, and as a corporate leader,” says Auger. In addition to serving as D2L’s Chief Strategy Officer, Jeremy also advises the federal government as part of Canada’s Future Skills Council and is a national board member for TechNation.

“This recognition for Jeremy is no surprise for those of us who are lucky enough to work with him every day,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “His commitment to learning defines who he is, and it defines everything we do at D2L from the first day we opened our doors. All D2Lers congratulate him.”

